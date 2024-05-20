President Joe Biden gives the commencement speech at the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2024 graduation and commissioning ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 13:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|925094
|Filename:
|DOD_110335528
|Length:
|00:22:02
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Biden Speaks at Military Academy Graduation, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT