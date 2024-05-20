Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Biden Speaks at Military Academy Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden gives the commencement speech at the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2024 graduation and commissioning ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 13:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 925094
    Filename: DOD_110335528
    Length: 00:22:02
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biden Speaks at Military Academy Graduation, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT