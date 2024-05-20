Interview: Spc. Bowman discusses 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade's role in African Lion 2024

U.S. Army Spc. William Bowman, an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, speaks about the function of his unit as part of exercise African Lion 2024 (AL 24) in Agadir, Morocco, May 16, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
