2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conduct Port Operations During Exercise Native Fury 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925089" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct port operations during exercise Native Fury 24 at a port in United Arab Emirates, May 19-22, 2024. Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Central Command and executed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This iteration emphasizes the strategic use of logistics and leverage the extensive network of roads and infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)