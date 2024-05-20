Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conduct Port Operations During Exercise Native Fury 24

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct port operations during exercise Native Fury 24 at a port in United Arab Emirates, May 19-22, 2024.  Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Central Command and executed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This iteration emphasizes the strategic use of logistics and leverage the extensive network of roads and infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925089
    VIRIN: 240519-M-JI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110335377
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: AE

