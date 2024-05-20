Broll: US Marines, Ghana Armed Forces conduct civil affairs staff exercise at African Lion 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925087" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, conduct a staff exercise with members of the Ghana Armed Forces during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 15, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cade Castillo)



Shot List:

1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Marine Maj. Role Playing scenarios for GAF

2. (05:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Marine Maj. Role Playing scenarios for GAF

3. (10:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier taking notes

4. (15:00) CLOSE SHOT: Sgt. Fonseca giving GAF soldiers an AAR

5. (20:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier planning for next scenario

6. (32:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier taking notes

7. (36:00) LONG SHOT: GAF soldier planning for next scenario

8. (40:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier writing down questions

9. (46:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Sgt. Fonseca role playing a local farmer

10. (55:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Sgt. Fonseca role playing a local farmer

11. (59:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldiers during a scenario

12. (01:09:00) CLOSE SHOT: AL patch /Ghana flag

13. (01:15:00) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers during a scenario

14. (01:58:00) LONG SHOT: GAF soldier presented certification