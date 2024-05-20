Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: US Marines, Ghana Armed Forces conduct civil affairs staff exercise at African Lion 2024

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marines with 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, conduct a staff exercise with members of the Ghana Armed Forces during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 15, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cade Castillo)

    Shot List:
    1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Marine Maj. Role Playing scenarios for GAF
    2. (05:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Marine Maj. Role Playing scenarios for GAF
    3. (10:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier taking notes
    4. (15:00) CLOSE SHOT: Sgt. Fonseca giving GAF soldiers an AAR
    5. (20:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier planning for next scenario
    6. (32:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier taking notes
    7. (36:00) LONG SHOT: GAF soldier planning for next scenario
    8. (40:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldier writing down questions
    9. (46:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Sgt. Fonseca role playing a local farmer
    10. (55:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Sgt. Fonseca role playing a local farmer
    11. (59:00) CLOSE SHOT: GAF soldiers during a scenario
    12. (01:09:00) CLOSE SHOT: AL patch /Ghana flag
    13. (01:15:00) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers during a scenario
    14. (01:58:00) LONG SHOT: GAF soldier presented certification

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 07:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925087
    VIRIN: 240515-A-HK152-7986
    Filename: DOD_110335366
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: US Marines, Ghana Armed Forces conduct civil affairs staff exercise at African Lion 2024, by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion, StrongerTogether, SETAF-AF, BeAllYouCanBe, USMC, 4th Civil Affairs Group

