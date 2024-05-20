U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, participate in a bilateral static display for the local community during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 03:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925082
|VIRIN:
|240521-M-MI096-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110335234
|Length:
|00:07:36
|Location:
|CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd LCT participates in static display with Philippine Marines, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT