    3rd LCT participates in static display with Philippine Marines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, participate in a bilateral static display for the local community during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 03:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925082
    VIRIN: 240521-M-MI096-2001
    Filename: DOD_110335234
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH

    TAGS

    ACDC
    static display
    PMC
    3rd MLR
    3rd LCT
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum

