    ACDC B-Roll: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Urban Attack

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 conduct a combined attack on an urban operations training facility at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 01:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925079
    VIRIN: 240523-M-YF186-1001
    Filename: DOD_110335192
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH

    TAGS

    Urban Operations
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

