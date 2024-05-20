ACDC B-Roll: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Urban Attack

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 conduct a combined attack on an urban operations training facility at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
