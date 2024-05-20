Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Los Angeles Fleet Week: Banning Museum Community Relations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Cookson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Community relations event at Banning Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, May 24, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Cookson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925077
    VIRIN: 240525-N-CD319-1019
    Filename: DOD_110335166
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Los Angeles Fleet Week: Banning Museum Community Relations, by PO2 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USNAVY
    CSG1
    CNRSW
    LAFW2024
    bringingitalltogehterinla

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT