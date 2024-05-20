Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MLR conducts Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade conduct littoral zone reconnaissance with a U.S. Marine Corps Stalker VXE30 unmanned aerial system during the Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra exercise for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum on Naval Base Camillo Osias, Philippines, May 20-23, 2024. LZR Cobra is a bilateral command post exercise between U.S. Marines with 3rd MLR and Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade aimed at enhancing interoperability, refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, and supporting combined and joint force maritime domain awareness. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 03:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925074
    VIRIN: 240523-M-HI909-2001
    Filename: DOD_110335142
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLR conducts Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra, by Cpl Jaylen Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum
    LZR Cobra
    Littoral Zone Reconnaissance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT