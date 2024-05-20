U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York and Sailors from the USS Bataan lead tours for civilians aboard the amphibious assault ship during Fleet Week New York 2024, May 24, 2024. Fleet Week New York, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925073
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-UY446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110335131
|Length:
|00:10:37
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Yorkers tour USS Bataan, get up-close view of military gear, equipment, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT