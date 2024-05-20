Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Yorkers tour USS Bataan, get up-close view of military gear, equipment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York and Sailors from the USS Bataan lead tours for civilians aboard the amphibious assault ship during Fleet Week New York 2024, May 24, 2024. Fleet Week New York, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925073
    VIRIN: 240524-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110335131
    Length: 00:10:37
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Yorkers tour USS Bataan, get up-close view of military gear, equipment, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FWNY24
    FWNY 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT