    I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Allison W. Hickman, oncoming commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Lt. Col. John Shim, outgoing commanding officer of I MSB, I MIG, participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 24, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate the passing of command from Shim to Hickman. This vertical footage was shot and edited for use on various social media platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 19:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925067
    VIRIN: 240524-M-NK833-1001
    Filename: DOD_110335035
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    change of command
    1 MSB

