U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Allison W. Hickman, oncoming commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Lt. Col. John Shim, outgoing commanding officer of I MSB, I MIG, participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 24, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate the passing of command from Shim to Hickman. This vertical footage was shot and edited for use on various social media platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 19:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925067
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-NK833-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110335035
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion change of command ceremony, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT