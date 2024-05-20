U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, perform a preflight check of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 19, 2024. Another F-16 took off a few days later, which marked the unit's first sortie since aircraft conversion began. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925066
|VIRIN:
|240523-Z-EW910-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110334995
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing F-16s for flight, by A1C Halley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
