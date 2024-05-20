Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing F-16s for flight

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, perform a preflight check of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 19, 2024. Another F-16 took off a few days later, which marked the unit's first sortie since aircraft conversion began. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925066
    VIRIN: 240523-Z-EW910-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334995
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    f-16
    fighting falcon
    sortie

