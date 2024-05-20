The Fort Bliss Transition Assistance Program hiring expo and job fair was held at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 22-23, 2024.
Pictured: Bernie Sprute, Fort Bliss Transition Assistance Program specialist
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925060
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|240523
|Filename:
|DOD_110334865
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Transition Assistance Program expo and job fair connects jobseekers with career opportunities, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT