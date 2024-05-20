U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., outgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, relinquishes command to Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., the incoming acting commander, during the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925049
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-KB995-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110334547
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT