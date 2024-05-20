Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., outgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, relinquishes command to Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., the incoming acting commander, during the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925049
    VIRIN: 240524-M-KB995-1002
    Filename: DOD_110334547
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    This work, B-Roll: Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Relinquishment of Command
    Brig Gen Garcia
    Col Rizzo

