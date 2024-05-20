Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 3

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Amy Tippit, awards program manager Air Force Sustainment Center. Ferrer and Tippit discuss the importance of recognizing exceptional performance in the Air Force Sustainment Center and Tippit shares her experience managing special trophies and awards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 15:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925047
    VIRIN: 240516-F-YA464-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334530
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    awards
    sustainment
    afsc

