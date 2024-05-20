Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Medevac Man Near Sabine Pass, Texas

    SABINE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a 62-year-old man from a sailboat 10 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, May 23, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter, and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ellington Field in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925046
    VIRIN: 240523-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334512
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SABINE, TX, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast guard
    dolphin

