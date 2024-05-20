Coast Guard Medevac Man Near Sabine Pass, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a 62-year-old man from a sailboat 10 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, May 23, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter, and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ellington Field in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925046
|VIRIN:
|240523-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110334512
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SABINE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT