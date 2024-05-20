Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane b-roll

This is a b-roll package of a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane crew. The Coast Guard’s HC-130 Hercules airplane is a long range surveillance aircraft which provides heavy air transport and long-range maritime patrol capability and each aircraft is capable of serving as an on-scene command and control platform or as a surveillance platform with the means to detect, classify and identify objects and share that information with operational forces. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925045
|VIRIN:
|240516-G-TM873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110334494
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT