Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane b-roll

This is a b-roll package of a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane crew. The Coast Guard’s HC-130 Hercules airplane is a long range surveillance aircraft which provides heavy air transport and long-range maritime patrol capability and each aircraft is capable of serving as an on-scene command and control platform or as a surveillance platform with the means to detect, classify and identify objects and share that information with operational forces. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)