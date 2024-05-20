Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane b-roll

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    This is a b-roll package of a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane crew. The Coast Guard’s HC-130 Hercules airplane is a long range surveillance aircraft which provides heavy air transport and long-range maritime patrol capability and each aircraft is capable of serving as an on-scene command and control platform or as a surveillance platform with the means to detect, classify and identify objects and share that information with operational forces. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925045
    VIRIN: 240516-G-TM873-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334494
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard, Air Station Elizabeth City, HC-130 Hercules airplane, USCG D5, B-roll

