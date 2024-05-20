U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jacob Mierkowski, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, speaks about the hazards of Browns Island, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. Browns Island is off-limits to all visitors unless authorized for training exercises. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 15:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|925043
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110334485
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Hazards of Browns Island PSA, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
