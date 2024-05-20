Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Hazards of Browns Island PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jacob Mierkowski, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, speaks about the hazards of Browns Island, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. Browns Island is off-limits to all visitors unless authorized for training exercises. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 15:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 925043
    VIRIN: 240516-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334485
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hazards of Browns Island PSA, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Onslow Beach
    PSA
    MCIEAST
    EOD
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Browns Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT