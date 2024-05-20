B-Roll: Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., outgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, relinquishes command to Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., the incoming acting commander, during the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)