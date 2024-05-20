Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency Memorial Day Message 2024

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Luis Palacios and Lisa Missenda

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    As Memorial Day draws near, a day steeped in solemn remembrance and heartfelt gratitude, we are collectively reminded of the profound debt of honor owed to the valiant men and women who have rendered the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. Their steadfast dedication and selfless valor have indelibly shaped our history and preserved the liberties we cherish.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925031
    VIRIN: 240524-O-YL310-2497
    Filename: DOD_110334388
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Memorial Day Message 2024, by Luis Palacios and Lisa Missenda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEFENSE THREAT REDUCTION AGENCY
    DTRA
    Memorial Day 2024

