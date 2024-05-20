Defense Threat Reduction Agency Memorial Day Message 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Memorial Day draws near, a day steeped in solemn remembrance and heartfelt gratitude, we are collectively reminded of the profound debt of honor owed to the valiant men and women who have rendered the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. Their steadfast dedication and selfless valor have indelibly shaped our history and preserved the liberties we cherish.