As Memorial Day draws near, a day steeped in solemn remembrance and heartfelt gratitude, we are collectively reminded of the profound debt of honor owed to the valiant men and women who have rendered the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. Their steadfast dedication and selfless valor have indelibly shaped our history and preserved the liberties we cherish.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925031
|VIRIN:
|240524-O-YL310-2497
|Filename:
|DOD_110334388
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Memorial Day Message 2024, by Luis Palacios and Lisa Missenda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
