2024 EOD Team of the Year Competition: Ordnance Stacking

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance technicians with EOD Company, 7th Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in an ordnance stacking exercise as part 2024 EOD Team of the Year Competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2024. U.S. Marines, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force EOD Technicians from across the United States, participated in a joint competition hosted by 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group to test individual and team skills while enhancing camaraderie and Esprit de Corps across the joint EOD community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)