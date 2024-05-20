Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 EOD Team of the Year Competition: Ordnance Stacking

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance technicians with EOD Company, 7th Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in an ordnance stacking exercise as part 2024 EOD Team of the Year Competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2024. U.S. Marines, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force EOD Technicians from across the United States, participated in a joint competition hosted by 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group to test individual and team skills while enhancing camaraderie and Esprit de Corps across the joint EOD community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925028
    VIRIN: 240521-M-MU578-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334337
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Stacking, Ordnance, 2nd MLG, 8th ESB, EOD

