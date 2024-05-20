Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Taylor Mims speaks on Baltic Warrior 24

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Taylor Mims, a Radar Repairer assigned to 1st Cavalry Division speaks after the completion of Baltic Warrior 24, a physical challenge consisting of rucking, portage and canoeing around Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 24, 2024. 250 teams consisting of various NATO allied nations participated in this rigorous challenge to showcase their physical prowess and build upon established relationships. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 13:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925026
    VIRIN: 240524-A-JN384-1003
    Filename: DOD_110334228
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Taylor Mims speaks on Baltic Warrior 24, by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Challenge
    NATO
    Physical Fitness
    Cooperation
    Rucking
    Baltic Warrior

