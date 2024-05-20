Pfc. Julian Ryerson speaks on Baltic Warrior 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Julian Ryerson, a Network Communications Systems Specialist assigned to 1st Cavalry Division speaks after the completion of Baltic Warrior 24, a physical challenge consisting of rucking, portage and canoeing around Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 24, 2024. 250 teams consisting of various NATO allied nations participated in this rigorous challenge to showcase their physical prowess and build upon established relationships. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)