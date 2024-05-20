Baltic Warrior 24 B-Roll

1st Cavalry Division Troopers work alongside NATO allies in the completion of Baltic Warrior 24, a physical challenge consisting of rucking, portage and canoeing around Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 24, 2024. 250 teams consisting of various NATO allied nations participated in this rigorous challenge to showcase their physical prowess and build upon established relationships. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|05.24.2024
|05.24.2024 13:35
|B-Roll
|925024
|240524-A-JN384-1001
|DOD_110334224
|00:02:20
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
