    Austin Speaks at Naval Academy Graduation

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives the commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2024 graduation and commissioning ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 11:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 925020
    Filename: DOD_110334015
    Length: 00:17:01
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US

