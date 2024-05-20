Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct medical civil action program at African Lion 2024

    DAMONGO, GHANA

    05.18.2024

    Video by Capt. Rickey Grider 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), team with U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, to conduct a medical civil action program with the Ghana Armed Forces in Damongo, Ghana, May 18, 2024. The event was part of African Lion 2024 (AL24) and was designed to provide humanitarian assistance and medical care to communities in partner nations. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by SETAF-AF, running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Rickey Grider)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Overhead shot of Ghanaian civilians being processed through MEDCAP
    (00:25) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian civilian gets interviewed by US army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel
    (00:56) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian civilian gets interviewed by US army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel
    (1:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian soldiers prep for medical supply hand outs
    (1:40) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian soldiers prep for medical supply hand outs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925017
    VIRIN: 240518-A-MU519-6279
    Filename: DOD_110333996
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DAMONGO, GH

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AfricanLion, StrongerTogether, SETAF-AF, Ghana Armed Forces, Civil Affairs

