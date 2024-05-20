U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), team with U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, to conduct a medical civil action program with the Ghana Armed Forces in Damongo, Ghana, May 18, 2024. The event was part of African Lion 2024 (AL24) and was designed to provide humanitarian assistance and medical care to communities in partner nations. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by SETAF-AF, running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Rickey Grider)
Shot List:
(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Overhead shot of Ghanaian civilians being processed through MEDCAP
(00:25) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian civilian gets interviewed by US army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel
(00:56) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian civilian gets interviewed by US army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel
(1:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian soldiers prep for medical supply hand outs
(1:40) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian soldiers prep for medical supply hand outs
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925017
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-MU519-6279
|Filename:
|DOD_110333996
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DAMONGO, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct medical civil action program at African Lion 2024, by CPT Rickey Grider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT