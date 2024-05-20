B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct medical civil action program at African Lion 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), team with U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, to conduct a medical civil action program with the Ghana Armed Forces in Damongo, Ghana, May 18, 2024. The event was part of African Lion 2024 (AL24) and was designed to provide humanitarian assistance and medical care to communities in partner nations. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by SETAF-AF, running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Rickey Grider)



Shot List:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Overhead shot of Ghanaian civilians being processed through MEDCAP

(00:25) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian civilian gets interviewed by US army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel

(00:56) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian civilian gets interviewed by US army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel

(1:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian soldiers prep for medical supply hand outs

(1:40) CLOSE UP SHOT: Ghanaian soldiers prep for medical supply hand outs