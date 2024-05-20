Interview: Ghana Armed Forces artillery battery commander discusses role at African Lion 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ghana Armed Forces Maj. Senyo Dzamefe, battery commander, 60th Artillery Regiment, discusses his role at exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 17, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cade Castillo)



Shot List:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Senyo Dzamefe Intro/Job Title

(42:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Participation in past, present how the training has differed and what he would like to see in the future

(02:50:15) MEDIUM SHOT: How it is working with other African Countries