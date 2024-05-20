Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Ghana Armed Forces artillery battery commander discusses role at African Lion 2024

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Ghana Armed Forces Maj. Senyo Dzamefe, battery commander, 60th Artillery Regiment, discusses his role at exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 17, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cade Castillo)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Senyo Dzamefe Intro/Job Title
    (42:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Participation in past, present how the training has differed and what he would like to see in the future
    (02:50:15) MEDIUM SHOT: How it is working with other African Countries

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 11:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925015
    VIRIN: 240517-A-HK152-2864
    Filename: DOD_110333925
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Interview: Ghana Armed Forces artillery battery commander discusses role at African Lion 2024, by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AfricanLion, StrongerTogether, SETAF-AF, Ghana Armed Forces, 2SFAB

