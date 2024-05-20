Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April EWS Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Mrs. Jenn Brooks, athletic director at Ursuline Academy, St. Louis, Mo., and Mrs. Paula Leeland, a public school counselor, Chicago, Ill., speak about their experiences with the military during Educators’ Workshop, 22-26 April, 2024. While aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 12:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925014
    VIRIN: 240422-M-IK792-1001
    Filename: DOD_110333906
    Length: 00:10:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April EWS Interviews, by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Educators' workshop
    Marines
    Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT