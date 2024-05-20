Mrs. Jenn Brooks, athletic director at Ursuline Academy, St. Louis, Mo., and Mrs. Paula Leeland, a public school counselor, Chicago, Ill., speak about their experiences with the military during Educators’ Workshop, 22-26 April, 2024. While aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 12:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925014
|VIRIN:
|240422-M-IK792-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110333906
|Length:
|00:10:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, April EWS Interviews, by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT