Airmen assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing use a C-130H3 Hercules to conduct a container delivery system airdrop during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL 24) at Ben Gurier Air Base, Morocco, May 21, 2024. Aircrew sharpened vital airdrop skills by dropping the maximum number of personnel at a specific location during AL 24, U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925012
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-TE443-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110333868
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, C-130H3 conducts Container Delivery System airdrop, by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT