Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130H3 conducts Container Delivery System airdrop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.21.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Airmen assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing use a C-130H3 Hercules to conduct a container delivery system airdrop during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL 24) at Ben Gurier Air Base, Morocco, May 21, 2024. Aircrew sharpened vital airdrop skills by dropping the maximum number of personnel at a specific location during AL 24, U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925012
    VIRIN: 240521-F-TE443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110333868
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H3 conducts Container Delivery System airdrop, by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDS
    Hercules
    C-130
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    AL24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT