U.S. Air Force Riggers and C-130 crews load, drop, recover Low Cost Low Altitude airdrop

A U.S. Air Force parachute rigger crew and C-130 loadmasters load, deliver, and recover a low altitude airdrop from a U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules at the Ben Guerir Air Base drop zone, Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 22, 2024. International military air forces collaborated to strengthen their partnerships during African Lion 2024, the U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)