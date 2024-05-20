Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay safe on the water with these boating tips!

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Chelsea Jones, river ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, shares some watery safety and boating tips while recreating on Pittsburgh’s rivers, reservoirs and other waterways this summer.

    One of the district’s highest priorities is to safeguard lives by educating the public on water and boater safety.

    Know the waterways! There are a total of 11 fixed-crest dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. Fixed-crest dams are very difficult to see because they create an “infinity pool” visual effect, blending with the water’s surface. Therefore, we ask all boaters to pay close attention to warning signs marking off restricted areas.

    Take a boat safety course! According to the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 75 percent of drowning accidents involving boats occur in situations where the boat operator did not receive boating safety instruction.

    Always wear a life jacket! Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the simplest life-saving strategy for recreational boaters. Statistics show that approximately 85 percent of drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.

    KNOW. TAKE. WEAR.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

