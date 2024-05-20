Interview: Ghana Armed Forces soldier discusses information operations at African Lion 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ghana Armed Forces Maj. Daniel Adjetey, assistant director for operational intelligence, Department of Interference Intelligence, discusses information operations at exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 17, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cade Castillo



Shot List

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Daniel Adjetey Intro/Job Title

(16:22) MEDIUM SHOT: What he is doing at African Lion 2024 and how many times he has been

(38:20) MEDIUM SHOT: How has African Lion has helped them

(01:26:19) MEDIUM SHOT: How African Lion was last year compared to this year. How he wants the exercise to evolve.

(02:08:17) MEDIUM SHOT: How he feels about training with other African countries.