    Interview: Ghana Armed Forces soldier discusses information operations at African Lion 2024

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Ghana Armed Forces Maj. Daniel Adjetey, assistant director for operational intelligence, Department of Interference Intelligence, discusses information operations at exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 17, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cade Castillo

    Shot List
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Daniel Adjetey Intro/Job Title
    (16:22) MEDIUM SHOT: What he is doing at African Lion 2024 and how many times he has been
    (38:20) MEDIUM SHOT: How has African Lion has helped them
    (01:26:19) MEDIUM SHOT: How African Lion was last year compared to this year. How he wants the exercise to evolve.
    (02:08:17) MEDIUM SHOT: How he feels about training with other African countries.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion, StrongerTogether, SETAF-AF, Ghana Armed Forces, 2SFAB

