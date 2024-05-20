USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Operating in the Mediterranean Sea - AFN News (Clean Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, supporting the foreign humanitarian aid mission for Gaza. Arleigh Burke is providing maritime protection for ships in the region, employing its ballistic missile defense capabilities. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held)



Reporter: A1C Gabriel Held

Soundbite: CDR Tyrchra Bowman, Commanding Officer, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51)