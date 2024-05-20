Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Operating in the Mediterranean Sea - AFN News (Clean Version)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, supporting the foreign humanitarian aid mission for Gaza. Arleigh Burke is providing maritime protection for ships in the region, employing its ballistic missile defense capabilities. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held)

    Reporter: A1C Gabriel Held
    Soundbite: CDR Tyrchra Bowman, Commanding Officer, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 07:43
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    This work, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Operating in the Mediterranean Sea - AFN News (Clean Version), by A1C Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Arleigh Burke
    Navy
    Destroyer
    Humanitarian Aid
    DDG 51
    Gaza

