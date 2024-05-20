CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: AMPHIBEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, 4th Marine Brigade, conduct a force-on-force bilateral amphibious assault training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 at Pantai Beach, Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 18, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker and Sgt. Patrick Katz)