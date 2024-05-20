C-130H3 takes off at Kenitra Air Base

A U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules, carrying aircrew assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing, takes off during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL 24) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 19, 2024. The aircrew participated in cargo drop operations during AL 24, U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)
