    C-130H3 takes off at Kenitra Air Base

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules, carrying aircrew assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing, takes off during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL 24) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 19, 2024. The aircrew participated in cargo drop operations during AL 24, U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 05:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924973
    VIRIN: 240520-F-TE443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110333474
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H3 takes off at Kenitra Air Base, by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Hercules
    C-130
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    AL24

