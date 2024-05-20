USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Operating in the Mediterranean Sea - AFN News

The guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, supporting the foreign humanitarian aid mission for Gaza. Arleigh Burke is providing maritime protection for ships in the region, employing its ballistic missile defense capabilities. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held)
|05.23.2024
|05.24.2024 06:35
|Newscasts
|924968
|240523-D-XX926-1001
|DOD_110333458
|00:01:00
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|0
|0
