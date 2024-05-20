Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Capt. Sarene Felton, Women's Peace and Security planner, speaks on a village sanitation and health clean-up effort during Flintlock 24 interview

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Sarene Felton, Women's Peace and Security planner, speaks on a village sanitation and health clean-up effort led by the Special Operations Command Africa’s Women, Peace and Security program and the Boresah Royal Foundations non-profit organization during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. The U.S. engages in Africa as a security collective and equal partner with a shared commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous African region. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 06:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924967
    VIRIN: 240521-D-AV821-7411
    Filename: DOD_110333447
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Capt. Sarene Felton, Women's Peace and Security planner, speaks on a village sanitation and health clean-up effort during Flintlock 24 interview, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    WPS
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24

