U.S. Army Capt. Sarene Felton, Women's Peace and Security planner, speaks on a village sanitation and health clean-up effort during Flintlock 24 interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924967" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Sarene Felton, Women's Peace and Security planner, speaks on a village sanitation and health clean-up effort led by the Special Operations Command Africa’s Women, Peace and Security program and the Boresah Royal Foundations non-profit organization during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. The U.S. engages in Africa as a security collective and equal partner with a shared commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous African region. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)