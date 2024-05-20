U.S. Army Capt. Sarene Felton, Women's Peace and Security planner, speaks on a village sanitation and health clean-up effort led by the Special Operations Command Africa’s Women, Peace and Security program and the Boresah Royal Foundations non-profit organization during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. The U.S. engages in Africa as a security collective and equal partner with a shared commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous African region. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 06:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924967
|VIRIN:
|240521-D-AV821-7411
|Filename:
|DOD_110333447
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Capt. Sarene Felton, Women's Peace and Security planner, speaks on a village sanitation and health clean-up effort during Flintlock 24 interview, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT