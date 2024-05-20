Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers participate in a Women, Peace and Security village clean up in Daboya, Ghana during Flintlock 24 B-Roll

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a village sanitation clean up led by the Special Operations Command Africa’s Women, Peace and Security program and the Boresah Royal Foundations non-profit organization during Flintlock 24 during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. U.S. Special Operation Forces/USSOF Civil Affairs efforts for Exercise Flintlock works to increase stability, enable local governments, and improve quality of life for civilians. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 04:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924965
    VIRIN: 240521-D-AV821-1354
    Filename: DOD_110333365
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in a Women, Peace and Security village clean up in Daboya, Ghana during Flintlock 24 B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    WPS
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24

