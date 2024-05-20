U.S. Soldiers participate in a Women, Peace and Security village clean up in Daboya, Ghana during Flintlock 24 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a village sanitation clean up led by the Special Operations Command Africa’s Women, Peace and Security program and the Boresah Royal Foundations non-profit organization during Flintlock 24 during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. U.S. Special Operation Forces/USSOF Civil Affairs efforts for Exercise Flintlock works to increase stability, enable local governments, and improve quality of life for civilians. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)