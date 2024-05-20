U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a village sanitation clean up led by the Special Operations Command Africa’s Women, Peace and Security program and the Boresah Royal Foundations non-profit organization during Flintlock 24 during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. U.S. Special Operation Forces/USSOF Civil Affairs efforts for Exercise Flintlock works to increase stability, enable local governments, and improve quality of life for civilians. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 04:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924965
|VIRIN:
|240521-D-AV821-1354
|Filename:
|DOD_110333365
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in a Women, Peace and Security village clean up in Daboya, Ghana during Flintlock 24 B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT