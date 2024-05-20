Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Post Memorial 2024

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Fort Carson Soldiers honor fallen Mountain Post comrades on May 23, 2024, Kit Carson Park, Fort Carson, Colorado. The ceremony is a solemn remembrance for Mountain Post warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation while participating in overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 22:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924956
    VIRIN: 240523-A-BF020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110333057
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    TAGS

    ceremony
    memorial
    wreath-laying
    Steadfast and Loyal

