Mountain Post Memorial 2024

Fort Carson Soldiers honor fallen Mountain Post comrades on May 23, 2024, Kit Carson Park, Fort Carson, Colorado. The ceremony is a solemn remembrance for Mountain Post warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation while participating in overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|05.23.2024
|05.23.2024 22:19
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
