video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924952" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, honors Brig. Gen. Kareem P. Montague, 4th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, and Col. Michael P. Wagner, 4th Infantry Division chief of staff, for their service at the Retreat Ceremony May 23, 2024, at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. The retreat ceremony was held in honor of Montague and Wagner as they departed Fort Carson.