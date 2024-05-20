Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retreat Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Pfc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, honors Brig. Gen. Kareem P. Montague, 4th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, and Col. Michael P. Wagner, 4th Infantry Division chief of staff, for their service at the Retreat Ceremony May 23, 2024, at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. The retreat ceremony was held in honor of Montague and Wagner as they departed Fort Carson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924952
    VIRIN: 240523-A-ND131-1001
    Filename: DOD_110332976
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retreat Ceremony, by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Retreat Ceremony
    Ivy Division
    Steadfast and Loyal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT