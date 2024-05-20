Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska District cuts the "longline" on first project funded by major infrastructure law

    PETERSBURG, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Located in Southeast Alaska between Juneau and Ketchikan, the Petersburg Navigation Improvements project restored the Petersburg Borough’s South Harbor to original design depths ranging from minus 9 to 19 feet and improved general navigation features to allow for safe passage of vessels. The first ever dredging operation within the basin since it was built in 1982 removed about 57,000 cubic yards of material. It was the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District's first completed project that was funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 19:52
    Location: PETERSBURG, AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: PETERSBURG, AK, US

    alaska
    usace
    law
    infrastructure
    petersburg
    bipartisan

