Alaska District cuts the "longline" on first project funded by major infrastructure law

Located in Southeast Alaska between Juneau and Ketchikan, the Petersburg Navigation Improvements project restored the Petersburg Borough’s South Harbor to original design depths ranging from minus 9 to 19 feet and improved general navigation features to allow for safe passage of vessels. The first ever dredging operation within the basin since it was built in 1982 removed about 57,000 cubic yards of material. It was the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District's first completed project that was funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.