Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 Assaulter Course II

Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Assaulter Course II in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. On the fourth day of events, teams faced shooting drills under stress to measure their physical and tactical abilities. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
This B-roll contains footage of teams conducting team burpees, running, and then firing pistols under stress.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 21:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924949
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-NS115-2993
|Filename:
|DOD_110332849
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
