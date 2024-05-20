Remembering Travis J. Manion and Brendan A. Looney

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Travis J. Manion and U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Brendan A. Looney were roommates at the U.S. Naval Academy, where they graduated and commissioned in 2004. Both men were subsequently killed in action - Manion on April 29, 2007 in Anbar Province, Iraq, and Looney on September 21, 2010 in Ayatalah Village, Afghanistan. On Memorial Day, we remember the sacrifices made by these two men - who are buried side-by-side in Arlington National Cemetery - and the sacrifices of all those who have given the last full measure of devotion in service of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)
