Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Travis J. Manion and Brendan A. Looney

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Travis J. Manion and U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Brendan A. Looney were roommates at the U.S. Naval Academy, where they graduated and commissioned in 2004. Both men were subsequently killed in action - Manion on April 29, 2007 in Anbar Province, Iraq, and Looney on September 21, 2010 in Ayatalah Village, Afghanistan. On Memorial Day, we remember the sacrifices made by these two men - who are buried side-by-side in Arlington National Cemetery - and the sacrifices of all those who have given the last full measure of devotion in service of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924942
    VIRIN: 240527-M-AI445-5388
    Filename: DOD_110332631
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Travis J. Manion and Brendan A. Looney, by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Academy
    Memorial Day
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT