Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa National Guard Naturalization Ceremony 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Twelve service members, from many different countries, gathered at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion field, May 23, 2024, for a naturalization ceremony to become admitted as United States citizens. The parade field was filled with fellow service members, family and friends to observe the final part of their naturalization process. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924937
    VIRIN: 240523-A-AY917-4308
    Filename: DOD_110332530
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard Naturalization Ceremony 2024, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naturalization ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT