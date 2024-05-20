Twelve service members, from many different countries, gathered at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion field, May 23, 2024, for a naturalization ceremony to become admitted as United States citizens. The parade field was filled with fellow service members, family and friends to observe the final part of their naturalization process. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 17:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924937
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-AY917-4308
|Filename:
|DOD_110332530
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard Naturalization Ceremony 2024, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
