    Stryker Village and Drennan Park

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Significant renovations commenced in Stryker Village and Drennan Park transforming the living spaces for military families.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924935
    VIRIN: 240523-D-VK873-2398
    Filename: DOD_110332493
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

