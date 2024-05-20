Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beat, Blistered, but Bonded

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Four grueling days. Countless warrior tasks. Pushed to their physical and mental limits. This wasn't your average team-building exercise. Visit with the six dedicated Soldiers of Team IACH in their final moments of the Best Leader/Best Squad competition.

    Filmed on the last day, just hours before the winners are announced, this video captures the raw reflections of the team as they recount the events of the past four days. Each Soldier shares their disappointments, frustrations, and invaluable takeaways. While the outcomes and personal achievements remain uncertain, one thing is clear: none of them regret the experience. They speak fondly of the camaraderie and the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship, leaving the competition with five new lifelong friends.

    Watch now and discover if the reward was worth the sacrifice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924934
    VIRIN: 240517-O-JU906-5843
    Filename: DOD_110332492
    Length: 00:09:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beat, Blistered, but Bonded, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Competition

    TAGS

    Best Leader Competition 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT