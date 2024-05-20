Beat, Blistered, but Bonded

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four grueling days. Countless warrior tasks. Pushed to their physical and mental limits. This wasn't your average team-building exercise. Visit with the six dedicated Soldiers of Team IACH in their final moments of the Best Leader/Best Squad competition.



Filmed on the last day, just hours before the winners are announced, this video captures the raw reflections of the team as they recount the events of the past four days. Each Soldier shares their disappointments, frustrations, and invaluable takeaways. While the outcomes and personal achievements remain uncertain, one thing is clear: none of them regret the experience. They speak fondly of the camaraderie and the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship, leaving the competition with five new lifelong friends.



Watch now and discover if the reward was worth the sacrifice.