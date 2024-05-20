Guarding the Future: A Space Force Symphony

The U.S. Space Force protects our country and the freedom to operate in space, keeping it secure, stable and accessible for military space power and new waves of innovation. In this production, the U.S. Air Force Band explores, through music, the unique organizations and people who make this no-fail mission possible day after day. Semper Supra.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 17:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924930
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-F3230-4001
|PIN:
|230037
|Filename:
|DOD_110332438
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
