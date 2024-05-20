Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guarding the Future: A Space Force Symphony

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Carroll, Jamie Chapman, Airman 1st Class Victoria Edwards, Senior Airman Seth Haddix and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The U.S. Space Force protects our country and the freedom to operate in space, keeping it secure, stable and accessible for military space power and new waves of innovation. In this production, the U.S. Air Force Band explores, through music, the unique organizations and people who make this no-fail mission possible day after day. Semper Supra.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

