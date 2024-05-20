To Save a Teammate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dust flies as SPC Bradley Burdick races through a simulated battlefield. This is his moment to shine in the Best Leader Competition's Trauma Lane. Will he stay calm and use his combat medic skills when his battle buddy goes down with a leg wound? Watch SPC Burdick fight to save his teammate and prove he's the best.