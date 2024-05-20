Dust flies as SPC Bradley Burdick races through a simulated battlefield. This is his moment to shine in the Best Leader Competition's Trauma Lane. Will he stay calm and use his combat medic skills when his battle buddy goes down with a leg wound? Watch SPC Burdick fight to save his teammate and prove he's the best.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924927
|VIRIN:
|240514-O-JU906-7464
|Filename:
|DOD_110332369
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, To Save a Teammate, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Competition
