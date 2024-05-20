Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    To Save a Teammate

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Dust flies as SPC Bradley Burdick races through a simulated battlefield. This is his moment to shine in the Best Leader Competition's Trauma Lane. Will he stay calm and use his combat medic skills when his battle buddy goes down with a leg wound? Watch SPC Burdick fight to save his teammate and prove he's the best.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:44
    Category: Interviews
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Competition

    TAGS

    Best Leader Competition 2024

