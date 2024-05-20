With very little sleep to recover from the previous day's warrior tasks, medical evacuation and trauma lanes, the IACH team stepped off into a 12-mile foot march of unfamiliar terrain. Watch a stunning upset and a triumphant victory.
Music by Scott Buckley -- released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924926
|VIRIN:
|240515-O-JU906-2778
|Filename:
|DOD_110332348
|Length:
|00:09:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5 Upsets, 1 Victory, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
