    5 Upsets, 1 Victory

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    With very little sleep to recover from the previous day's warrior tasks, medical evacuation and trauma lanes, the IACH team stepped off into a 12-mile foot march of unfamiliar terrain. Watch a stunning upset and a triumphant victory.
    Music by Scott Buckley -- released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924926
    VIRIN: 240515-O-JU906-2778
    Filename: DOD_110332348
    Length: 00:09:21
    Location: US

