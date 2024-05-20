Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time is the Enemy

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    These warriors from Irwin Army Community Hospital aren't afraid of a little pressure. Watch them push their limits in the final test of endurance followed by a brutal litter carry obstacle course. Can they stay focused under fire and work together to get their "wounded" comrade to safety? See the teamwork, grit, and determination of these medical heroes.
    Music by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924925
    VIRIN: 240516-O-JU906-2024
    Filename: DOD_110332347
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: US

    Competition

    TAGS

    Competition
    Best Leader Competition
    Best Leader Competition 2024

