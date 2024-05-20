Time is the Enemy

These warriors from Irwin Army Community Hospital aren't afraid of a little pressure. Watch them push their limits in the final test of endurance followed by a brutal litter carry obstacle course. Can they stay focused under fire and work together to get their "wounded" comrade to safety? See the teamwork, grit, and determination of these medical heroes.
Music by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0
